MCC to provide one year special recognition to all PG courses: All you should know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The Medical Council Commission (MCC) will provide one year special recognition to all postgraduate courses. More details will be available on the official website.

The MCC has asked all state medical councils to register all the National Medical Commission permitted PG Courses and PG students who have passed during the academic year 2020-21.

The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic so that students do not face any problem while registering their additional qualifications. "In view of the COVID Pandemic, the system of physical inspection at the time of examination could not be followed as prescribed by the regulation and therefore, the process of recognition of new PG courses, recognition against the increased intake of PG courses and renewal of recognition of PG courses could not be completed," the MCC said.

The MCC further added, "keeping in view of the extraordinary situation arising out of COVID Pandemic, Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) has decided to provide One year provisional recognition to all the PG courses which includes Broad and Super-Specialty courses for academic year 2020-21, so that the Postgraduate Medical students do not face any difficulty while registering their additional qualification with the registering authorities."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 9:29 [IST]