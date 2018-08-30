MCAER Admission 2018: Result postponed, check new schedule

New Delhi, Aug 30: The MCAER Admission 2018 declaration of the second allotment result for PG counselling for agriculture colleges and universities in Maharashtra has been postponed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Earlier, the results were expected to be declared on August 28 but were postponed to be released on August 29. However, the Council has now released a revised schedule and the second allotment result will be declared on August 30th, today.

After the declaration of the second allotment result, the candidates who qualify and their names appear in the list will have to report to the allotted institute latest by September 1.

The details of the vacant seats shall be released on September 2. The vacant seats will be filled via spot admission which will be conducted on September 3rd and 4th. The academic session that was supposed to begin on September 1st has now been pushed to September 3. Once declared you can check the MCAER PG admission second allotment list on maha-agriadmission.in.

How to check MCAER PG admission second allotment list:

Go to maha-agriadmission.in

Click on the 'PG Round 2 Allocation List 2018-19' link.

The document will contain the names and allotted institution details of all the candidates in the first allotment.

View

Take a printout