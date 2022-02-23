Mayawati speaking BJP's language: Brinda Karat slams BSP supremo for 'Muslims not happy with SP' comment

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 23: Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politburo Member Brinda Karat on Wednesday slammed BSP Chief Mayawati's comments on 'Muslims', saying she is speaking the language of the BJP.

"She is speaking the language of BJP by targeting a particular community in this way, it is not appropriate at all. I understand the language of the BJP. The language of BJP has been abusive language in this election," Karat told the ANI.

She also claimed that Yogi Adityanath's BJP will be defeated in the UP assembly elections. "The four phases of Uttar Pradesh elections have been held so far, the people have come and cast their vote. The positive thing is that there is a wave going on in Uttar Pradesh against the Yogi Adityanath government," added Karat.

What Did Mayawati Say?

Mayawati said, "Members of the religious minorities, the Muslims, have been unhappy with the working style of Samajwadi Party. They believe that even when they had been with it since last five years, when the time came to allot tickets, they were sidelined to make space for others,"

She termed the former chief minister "nakli Ambedkarvadi" (a fake Ambedkarite), alleging that he had changed the names of the districts and schemes she had named after Dalit icons during her government. "Samajwadi Party is dreaming of forming government and this dream will be shattered, you all know whenever SP has been in power, Dalits, backwards, poor and Brahmins have been harassed the most," she said.

The BSP supremo also thanked Amit Shah's about BSP has maintained relevance.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 14:56 [IST]