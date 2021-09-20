YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mayawati says Punjab CM's appointment is 'poll gimmick'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 20: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said on Monday termed Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as the next chief minister of Punjab as a poll gimmick while congratulating the latter for his new role.

    Mayawati says Punjab CMs appointment is poll gimmick

    "I congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on becoming Punjab CM. It would have been better if he had been appointed as CM earlier. Channi's appointment as CM a few months ahead of Punjab assembly elections appears to be a poll gimmick," said Mayawati.

    PM Modi congratulates new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh ChanniPM Modi congratulates new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

    "I have also come to know through media that the next Punjab assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of a non-Dalit. This means that Congress still does not fully trust the Dalits. Congress is also scared of the SAD-BSP alliance in Punjab," she added.

    Channi (58), a minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, comes from the Dalit community.

    Channi's selection assumes significance as the dissension-riven Congress faces the Assembly polls in less than five months.

    The BJP had earlier announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the SAD, which is fighting the coming polls in alliance with the BSP, had said that its Deputy Chief Minister would be from the Dalit community.

    More MAYAWATI News  

    Read more about:

    mayawati punjab

    Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X