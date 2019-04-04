  • search
    Mayawati does not give party tickets without taking money: Maneka Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    Sultanpur, Apr 04: Union minister and senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday described BSP chief Mayawati as a "merchant of tickets" and alleged that she does not give her party tickets to anyone without taking money.

    File photo of Maneka Gandhi
    File photo of Maneka Gandhi

    Maneka Gandhi, who is contesting from Sultanpur parliamentary constituency, also accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of not being loyal to anyone.

    "Mayawati does not spare her own partymen then how will she spare the country and the state. She can't do without (currency) notes. She does not give her party's tickets to anyone without taking money. Mayawati is a saudaagar (merchant) of tickets," she said addressing a meeting.

    Will you be the next PM? Mayawati drops this hint

    "Mayawati is not loyal to anybody (Mayawati kisi ki nahi hai). Her (party's) ticket cannot be obtained without currency notes," she alleged.

    In 2016, two BSP MLAs accused the party leadership of demanding "huge sums" for allotting tickets for the 2017 UP Assembly polls, prompting the party to suspend them hours after they levelled the allegation.

    The lawmakers -- Palia MLA Romi Sahni and Mallawan MLA Brijesh Verma -- later joined the BJP.

    PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
