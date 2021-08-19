Maya, Bobby, Roobi the canine trio that served in Kabul return to India

New Delhi, Aug 19: The evacuation from Afghanistan has been anything but easy. India managed to airlift its diplomats and nationals in an operation that lasted two days in a country that has been taken over by the Taliban.

In another operation, three canines that were deployed with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police returned from Kabul. The three dogs Maya, Bobby and Roobi were airlifted from Kabul and brought back to to the Air Force Station in Jamnagar, Gujarat by an IAF C17 aircraft.

The dogs reached the Chawala Camp on Wednesday after serving three years in Afghanistan. The dogs had been deployed as part of the bomb detection squad for the Indian Embassy in Kabul.

The trio were responsible for detecting many IEDs and also saved the lives of Indian officials and Afghan locals. The dogs were supervised by head constables Kishan Kumar, Bijendra Singh and Atul Kumar as well as members of the K9 wing. The dogs had been trained at the National Training Centre for Dogs, which is an dog training school in Panchkula, Haryana.

Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 9:32 [IST]