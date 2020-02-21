May sign a tremendous trade deal with India says Trump

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 21: Days after saying that a trade deal will not be signed immediately, US President Donald Trump announced that the two countries could announce a tremendous trade deal.

    File photo of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
    File photo of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

    "We're going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," Trump said. He said that he would put America first during the negotiations. "Maybe we'll slow down. We'll do it after the election. I think that could happen too. But we're only making deals if they're good deals because we're putting America first. Whether people like it or not, we're putting America first," Trump also said.

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
