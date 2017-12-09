Max Hospital was a 'habitual offender': Delhi Health Minister

A day after the Delhi Government cancelled the license of Max Hospital for wrongly declaring an infant dead, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the hospital had become a "habitual offender".

"Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh had become a habitual offender, we had no option but to cancel their license," news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.

The case is about the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but they later discovered that the boy was alive.

The parents said they were told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, they said. Just before their last rites, the family discovered that the baby boy was breathing, the police said.

Subsequently, a panel was formed by the Delhi government to look into the case found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had yesterday told media persons that license of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh has been cancelled for their negligence in the newborn death case.

OneIndia News