Mauni Amavasya 2021: Date, timings, significance and how to celebrate it

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 10: Mauni Amavasya 2021, also known as 'Mauna Amavasya' is a unique Hindu tradition observed on the amavasya (no moon day) during the Hindu month of Magha. It falls during the month of January-February as per the Gregorian calendar.

Mauni Amavasya is also referred as 'Maghi Amavasya' as it is observed in the month of Magha. The word 'mauni' or 'mauna' signifies silence, therefore on this chosen day, most of the Hindus observe complete silence.

Mauni Amavasya 2021 Date and Timing:

Amavasya Tithi Begins 11 February, 2021 01:09 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends 12 February, 2021 12:35 AM

Significance of Mauni Amavasya:

Mauni Amavasya is the last Amavasya in the whole year before Maha Shivratri arrives. On this day bathing in rivers such as the Ganges is considered holy. It is believed that on this day the water of the holy Ganges River turns into nectar.

How to celebrate Mauni Amavasya:

The most important activity of Mauni Amavasya is to spend the day without uttering a word. It calms down the mind and prevents you from saying what may not be beneficial for you and may hurt others.