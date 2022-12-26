Mathura temple case takes a decisive turn

While hearing the Krisha Janmabhoomi-Shai Idgah, a local court in Mathura has sought a survey report along with the videograph from the Revenue officials on the disputed shrine by January 20.

Mathura, Dec 24: What comes as a shot in the arms of the Hindutva forces, the Senior Division court here, while hearing a petition filed by Hindu Sena over the Krisha Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row, has asked the Revenue officials to submit a factual report on the status of the shrine complex in dispute, by January 20 along with the videograph. With this, the case has taken a decisive turn.

Unlike in Ayodhya, devotees worshipping at the place where Lord Krishna had taken birth in Mathura has been going on unhindered since the past 2,000 years, except for a brief period during Aurangzeb's tyranny when the mosque was thrust upon it. So, there is no dispute that Hindus had stopped performing rituals there at any point of time in history, as was in the case of Ram Janmabhoomi (birth place) temple in Ayodhya.

History of the dispute

Going into the history, Raja Patnimal of Banaras had purchased the temple land and its surrounding areas, totalling 13.37 acre, for Rs 1,400 to construct a Keshavdev temple there in the 1920s. But he could only build the Shiv Taal within his lifetime. Later, noted industrialist Jugal Kishore Birla acquired the same land from the heir of Raja Patnimal for Rs 13,400 in February 1944.

However, the dispute dates back to 21st February 1951 when the land was finally vested with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust with an intention to build a vast temple dedicated to Lord Krishna. The question raised was: Whether the land acquired by Birla included the Shahi Idgah or not, and if it was included, did Birla have the rights to buy it from Raja Patnimal's heirs?

The management committee of the trust, which is also one of the respondents in the case, had challenged the maintainability of the case. Lucknow-based lawyer Manish Yadav moved Allahabad High Court seeking an early disposal of the case. Another case filed by the lawyer was also listed in the court for hearing.

Was it a Krishna temple?

As for the questions raised over the existence of a Krishna temple at the disputed site, there are umpteen pieces of evidence in favour of it. Mention of the word "Krsna", which transliterates to 'a man with dark blue complexion', appears many times in the Rig Veda. There is evidence of ancient sages like Patanjali and all-time great Sanskrit grammarian Panini worshipping Lord Krishna.

These incidents have clearly been mentioned by Greek historian, explorer and Indian ethnographer Megasthenes in his book 'Indica' written after his visit to India during the reign of Chandragupta Maurya in 3rd century BCE. There are also instances of worshipping of Krishna during the rule of Kushana kings. French traveller and jewellery merchant Jean Baptiste too had visited the city of Mathura during his India tour. He has clearly mentioned in his travelogue "Les Six Voyage de Jean Baptiste Travenier" about existence of the Krishna temple there.

After the Anglo-Martha war, the district of Mathura came under the regime of East India Company in 1804. The temple land, including the Idgah and its surrounding areas, of 13.37 acres was auctioned by the then EIC in 1807, as per history books.