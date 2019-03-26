‘Masterstroke by master of situation’: Shatrughan Sinha's compliment to Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 26: BJP's in-house critic Shatrughan Sinha today heaped praises on Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi over the minimum support scheme, a Congress poll promise.

Taking to twitter Sinha wrote: It's a masterstroke by the 'master of situation', Rahul Gandhi - declaring MinimumIncome Guarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/ announcement "chhal kapat".

The actor-turned politician added: "Would like to know from our learned friends / leadership - that when you announced various 'jumlaas'....15 Lacs to every individual, farmers' loan waivers & subsidies, more than 2 crore jobs for the youth every year, etc. etc..Was all this fair?"

The BJP has named Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as the NDA candidate from Sinha's constituency.

"Remember Newton's third law...every action has an equal and opposite reaction. And I am capable of paying back,' said the actor-politician who had debuted in politics nearly three decades ago.

Sinha has been widely expected to walk out of the party to align with the joint opposition camp led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar. He had earlier promised to unveil his plans last week.