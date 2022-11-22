Mastermind of anti-Hindu Delhi riots, Umar Khalid wants bail to attend sister’s wedding

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: So called activist and an accused in orchestrating the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, Umar Khalid has now sought bail on the ground that he wants to attend his sister's wedding.

Applying for bail in the Karkardooma court, Khalid sought bail in the case pertaining to the larger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots. Khalid said that he wanted two weeks bail to attend the wedding of his sister. The prosecution has been told by the judge, Amitabh Rawat to file a reply to the bail plea.

"This is a fresh application u/s. 439 Cr. P.C moved on behalf of the applicant/accused Umar Khalid seeking interim bail for a period of two weeks. Put up for filing of reply and arguments on the interim bail application of applicant/accused Umar Khalid on 25.11.2022," the Court said according a report.

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Umar Khalid’s name there in conspiracy from start to end says HC

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020. In October, Khalid was denied bail by the Delhi Court on the ground that the application had no merit. . "We don't find any merit in bail appeal, the appeal is dismissed," Justices Siddharth Mirdul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had said.

On September 9, the Division bench reserved the order on Khalid's bail plea. He appealed in the Delhi High Court after his bail was denied by the lower court on March 24. Khalid was arrested on September 13 2020.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Special Public Prosecutor, Amit Prasad had said that Khalid is one of the brains behind the riots and acted as a silent whisperer. He also put forth before the court, the Amaravati address of Khalid to prove the it was a premeditated speech in which the focus was not only CAA or NRC, but other problems directly relevant to the Muslim community. These were issues around the triple talaq, Ram Mandir among others.

The FIR made serious allegations against Khalid. Sections under both the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) UAPA and Indian Penal Code had been slapped by the police following the meaningless riots that were carried out in Delhi at a time when the then president of the United States Donald Trump had visited India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:07 [IST]