Massive traffic jams choke Delhi as BJP stages 'chakka jam' against Kejriwal govt's new excise policy

New Delhi, Jan 03: Massive traffic jams hit parts of Delhi, including the Akshardham temple as BJP workers staged a "chakka jam" protest against the AAP government's new excise policy on Monday.

Commuters had to wait for hours as they faced heavy traffic due to the protest near the Akshardham temple. Other locations where the "chakka jam" protest is being conducted include the Car Bazar at Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.

A commuter, who was stuck on National Highway 24, said, "There is a heavy traffic jam on NH-24. Most of the roads are blocked by the protesters and it is causing inconvenience to people like us who need to reach office on time.

Meanwhile, several people took to twitter to air their grievances.

Esliye ye bjp harti hai delhi me,

Pura traffic jamm, public presan, office late. pic.twitter.com/U7ADbsMMsu — Prince Kumar 🇳🇪 (@princekmr560) January 3, 2022

Delhi laxmi nagar, all roads are blocked. Heavy traffic Jam. Uncountable number of people in laxmi nagar metro queue. #No_distancing #No_Covid #work_from_home.#SharabNitiParChakkaJam pic.twitter.com/mYJjfATgcs — CA Durgesh Kumar 🇮🇳 (@DK_IndiaHope) January 3, 2022

This is Delhi on NH-24 Delhi-Meerut Expressway from UP Gate to Delhi.



First Monday of 2022 at 10AM, and here is Full traffic jam on National Capital's fastest Expressway. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nOJE7yl5G5 — The Legal Man (@LegalTL) January 3, 2022

Delhi Traffic Police & Government should be ashamed of themselves for doing so, many challan of Delhi NCR Citizens on New Year Eve, you can't give another routes to Commuters & handle the multiple #ChakkaJam in city Ambulances, Emergency Vehicles are stuck. No Help Whatsoever. — Prateek Gupta (@PrattG63) January 3, 2022

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 11:24 [IST]