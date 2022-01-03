YouTube
    Massive traffic jams choke Delhi as BJP stages 'chakka jam' against Kejriwal govt's new excise policy

    By
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 03: Massive traffic jams hit parts of Delhi, including the Akshardham temple as BJP workers staged a "chakka jam" protest against the AAP government's new excise policy on Monday.

    Image credit: @LegalTL
    Commuters had to wait for hours as they faced heavy traffic due to the protest near the Akshardham temple. Other locations where the "chakka jam" protest is being conducted include the Car Bazar at Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.

    A commuter, who was stuck on National Highway 24, said, "There is a heavy traffic jam on NH-24. Most of the roads are blocked by the protesters and it is causing inconvenience to people like us who need to reach office on time.

    Meanwhile, several people took to twitter to air their grievances.

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 11:24 [IST]
    X