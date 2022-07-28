'Daughter targeted because of my vocal stand on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi': Smriti Irani on Goa bar row

Massive row breaks out over Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ comment

New Delhi, July 28: Union Minister Smriti Irani today protested in the Lok Sabha demanding an apology from the Congress after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary called her a Rashtrapatni.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also led another protest. She was seen standing with fellow MPs with placards on the Parliament premises protesting against the remark.

Sitharaman called it a deliberate sexist abuse and demanded the the Congress president apologise.

Sonia Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of a woman at the highest constitutional office in the country, Irani said. Sonia is an anti-adivasi, anti-Dalit and anti-woman, she also said.

Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders

Chowdhary was quick to apologise calling it a mere slip of the tongue. He said that the BJP is making a mountain of a molehill, he said while also accusing the party of distracting from crucial discussions such as price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment.