YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Massive row breaks out over Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ comment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 28: Union Minister Smriti Irani today protested in the Lok Sabha demanding an apology from the Congress after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary called her a Rashtrapatni.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also led another protest. She was seen standing with fellow MPs with placards on the Parliament premises protesting against the remark.

    Massive row breaks out over Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ comment
    File photo of Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman. Image courtesy: ANI

    Sitharaman called it a deliberate sexist abuse and demanded the the Congress president apologise.

    Sonia Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of a woman at the highest constitutional office in the country, Irani said. Sonia is an anti-adivasi, anti-Dalit and anti-woman, she also said.

    Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leadersSmriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders

    Chowdhary was quick to apologise calling it a mere slip of the tongue. He said that the BJP is making a mountain of a molehill, he said while also accusing the party of distracting from crucial discussions such as price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment.

    Comments

    More SMRITI IRANI News  

    Read more about:

    smriti irani lok sabha apology nirmala sitharaman draupadi murmu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X