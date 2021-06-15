Massive protest outside Amarinder Singh residence: Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal detained

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, June 15: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been detained by Punjab Police during a protest outside the residence of CM Captain Amarinder Singh in Siswan.

The SAD leaders are protesting demanding an immediate dismissal of Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu besides institution of a CBI probe into the alleged vaccine and "Fateh" kit scandals.

"If a storm rises, Captain won't be able to stop it, even if he uses all his force. There is scam in vaccination, there is scam in Fateh Kit, there is scam in SC scholarship, farmers' land is being acquired," Sukhbir Singh Badal told reporters before getting detained.

A 'Fateh kit' contains a pulse oxymeter, a thermometer, face masks, a steamer, sanitisers, vitamin C and zinc tablets and some other medicines for COVID-19 patients.

Cheema said Badal had also "exposed the Fateh kit scam under which medical kits which were to be supplied to Covid patients were jacked up repeatedly from Rs 800 to Rs 1,400 per kit" by inviting one tender after another despite the fact the first tender was valid for a six-month period.

He said it was condemnable that even in this case the chief minister had refused to take any action despite the fact that it was conclusively proved that the tender was awarded at inflated rates to a company, Grandway, "which did not even have a medical license".