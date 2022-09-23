Massive night traffic jam on highway near Kurukshetra as farmers hold protest in Haryana

Rakesh Tikait is a 'second rate person', says Union Minister Ajay Mishra

New Delhi, Sep 23: A huge night traffic jam was reported on Friday night on the national highway near Kurukshetra as farmers held a day-long protest in Haryana. Farmers continued their protest till late night which resulted in heavy traffic jam on the national highway.

A group of farmers blocked the national highway near Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district demanding that the government immediately begin paddy procurement. The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in Haryana will start from October 1.

Some protesting farmers even tried to remove police barricades on the road.

The protest was led by Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

Addressing the farmers at the protest site, Chaduni said the government should immediately begin the procurement process.

The protest caused inconvenience to commuters using the highway and police had to divert traffic.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement here on Thursday, crops such as paddy, millet, maize, moong, sunflower, groundnut, til, arhar and urad will be procured during the marketing season 2022-23.

Adequate arrangements have been made for smooth procurement in mandis, it stated.