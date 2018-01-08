UP: Massive fire erupts at BRD hospital in Gorakhpur

A fire broke out at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur early on Monday morning. The fire gutted the principal's office situated at the hospital premises. However, no casualties were reported.

Image for representation only
Three fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze that caused extensive damage to the principal's office and the adjacent record room situated in the hospital premises. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

The hospital was in news in August last year when 63 children, including infants, died within a span of four days when the supply of oxygen was disrupted due to non-payment of dues to the vendor.

