Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai high-rise; 2 dead, several injured

Mumbai, Jan 22: At least 2 dead and 15 people were injured in a major fire that erupted in a multi-storey building near Bhatia Hospital in Mumbai early morning on Saturday.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has designated it as a Level-3 fire. Thirteen fire tenders are at the scene to douse the blaze, along with five ambulances to rush any possible casualties to hospital.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

At least 15 persons were injured in the blaze and they were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital, the official said.

"Doctors at the hospital said that 12 of the injured persons have been admitted to the general ward, while three others are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and their condition is critical," he said.

According to the official, the firefighting and rescue operation is still on.