    Massive BJP protest outside Kejriwal's residence over disruptions of Delhi Mayor poll

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 09: Delhi Police on Monday used water cannons on the Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence against violence in MCD House on 6 January.

    Demanding suspension of councillors involved in creating ruckus, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said women councillors have not been assaulted before.

    Image courtesy: ANI

    "Our protest will continue until CM Kejriwal doesn't suspend goon Municipal Councillors. How dare our women Municipal Councillors were hit by them, this hasn't ever happened before in history. We request LG to suspend goon Councillors," Verma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    The Delhi Municipal Corporation virtually became a battleground for AAP and BJP councillors before the commencement of voting for the MCD's Mayoral elections on Friday and eventually stalling the polls.

    The AAP and BJP councillors clashed over the appointment of 10 aldermen by Lt Governor VK Saxena as the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi House.

    The meeting began with BJP councillor Satya Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor, PTI reported. After Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take his oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest.

    Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans. The BJP councillors retaliated by raising slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as AAP members returned fire by sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 16:01 [IST]
    X