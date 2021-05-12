Major Opposition parties write to PM Modi, demand free mass vaccination, suspension of Central Vista project

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 12: Twelve major opposition parties have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the Centre take immediate action to check the spread of Covid in the country and and suspending the central vista revamp project and utilise that money in fighting the pandemic.

"We have repeatedly in the past drawn your attention, independently and jointly, to the various measures that are absolutely imperative for the Central government to undertake and implement. Unfortunately, your government has either ignored or refused all these suggestions. This only compounded the situation to reach such an apocalyptic human tragedy," the letter read.

"Without going into all the acts of commission and omission by the Central govt that have brought the country to such a tragic pass, we are of the firm opinion that the following measures be undertaken on a war footing," it added.

Central procurement of vaccines from all available sources global and domestic.

Immediate free, universal mass vaccination campaign

Compulsory licensing to expand domestic vaccine production

Spending the Rs 35,000 crore budgetary allocation for vaccines

Stopping the Central Vista construction and using the money for oxygen and vaccines

Releasing all money held in the "unaccounted private trust fund", PM Cares to buy vaccines, oxygen and medical equipment

Rs 6000 per month for the unemployed

Free distribution of foodgrain to the needy

Repeal of farm laws to protect farmers falling victim to Covid

The signatories to the joint letter include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Other signatories include chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), and Hemant Soren (JMM).

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (NC) Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) are also part of the joint letter.