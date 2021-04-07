Mask compulsory even if driver driving alone in car: HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: The Delhi High Court has said that a mask would be compulsory even if the driver is driving alone in the car. A car has been taken as a public place, the Delhi HC said.

Justice Prathibha M Singh delivered the. Verdict while hearing a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone. "Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety," Justice Singh observed.

COVID-19 prevention: Not wearing mask amounts to crime, says MP CM

The court said that the mask serves as a 'suraksha kavach' which would prevent the spread of COVID19.

Further the court rejected all four petitions challenging the imposition of challans on people for not wearing a mask while they were alone in their private cars. The court said that even if a car is occupied by just one person, it is a public space.