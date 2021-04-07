YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mask compulsory even if driver driving alone in car: HC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: The Delhi High Court has said that a mask would be compulsory even if the driver is driving alone in the car. A car has been taken as a public place, the Delhi HC said.

    Mask compulsory even if driver driving alone in car: HC
    A commuter being stopped by a policeman for not wearing a face mask, amid coronavirus pandemic

    Justice Prathibha M Singh delivered the. Verdict while hearing a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone. "Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety," Justice Singh observed.

    COVID-19 prevention: Not wearing mask amounts to crime, says MP CMCOVID-19 prevention: Not wearing mask amounts to crime, says MP CM

    The court said that the mask serves as a 'suraksha kavach' which would prevent the spread of COVID19.

    Further the court rejected all four petitions challenging the imposition of challans on people for not wearing a mask while they were alone in their private cars. The court said that even if a car is occupied by just one person, it is a public space.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi high court

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 11:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X