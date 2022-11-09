Masjid committee member Rafiq, Sri Ram Sene clash over saffron flags in Karnataka

'Will resign as MLA if proven wrong': Defiant Jarkiholi defends 'Hindu' remark even as Cong slams him

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 09: A clash broke out over saffron flags between a Congress leader and members of the Hindu organisation Sri Ram Sene. The flags were put up on the occasion of the Bababudangiri Yatra.

Reports said that the incident took place in the Sringeri town of Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Tuesday, November 8. Rafiq, a leader of the Congress and member of a local masjid committee took offence to the flags being placed in front of the Masjid.

This in turn led to an argument between Rafiq and Sri Ram Sene member, Arjun. It later escalated into a clash and the duo hurled blows at each other. They were later admitted to the Sringeri Taluk Government hospital.

Karnataka HC stays order directing Twitter to block Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

ASP Gunjan Arya rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. No casualties have been reported in the incident. A First Information Report was lodged after Arjun expressed threat to his life and Rafiq demanded adequate security.

The duo were arrested and a peace meeting was organised between the Hindu and Muslim communities by the police.

"Tying of saffron flags in front of #masjid in #Sringeri #Karnataka led to a fight between SriramSene members & masjid committee member Rafiq," journalist Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Tying of #saffron flags infront of #masjid in #Sringeri #Karnataka led to a fight between #SriramSene members & masjid committee member Rafiq. Case regd by #Chikkamagaluru police against both Rafeeq & sene member Arjun.Cops later called for a peace meeting of both communities. pic.twitter.com/H0GwaEJeQ8 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) November 8, 2022

"Case registered by Chikkamagaluru police against both Rafiq & sene member Arjun. Cops later called for a peace meeting of both communities," he added while sharing a video in which the cops are seen interacting with members of both communities.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 13:19 [IST]