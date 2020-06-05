  • search
    New Delhi, June 05: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has introduced a range of accessories, including face shield visor and masks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The company's 'Health and Hygiene' genuine accessories for car and personal care are priced from Rs 10 to Rs 650, MSI said in a statement.

    Maruti introduces accessories for protection against coronavirus
    The products include three ply face mask, protective goggles, show cover, hand gloves and face shield visor.

    Rising COVID cases, high positivity rate, low testing level in parts of Delhi worrisome: Harsh Vardhan

    Besides, the company has also introduced items for vehicle interiors like a cleaner and a cabin protective partition.

    Customer can visit the nearest dealership or raise an enquiry online at website for the new range of accessories, MSI said.

    To strengthen the customer confidence, company will add more items under its 'Health and Hygiene range, it added.

    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
