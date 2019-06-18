Martyred in Anantnag encounter, Major Ketan was the only son; family inconsolable

  • search
    New Delhi, June 18: Major Ketan Sharma, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday, belonged to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Along with him, at least two more soldiers were injured in the encounter while the forces killed one terrorist too, whose body has been recovered. The joint operation was conducted by 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

    After taking leaves for some days, Major Ketan had returned to his duties on May 26.

    In this undated photo, is Major Ketan Sharma who died during an encounter in which one militant was also killed, at Achabal in Anantnag
    In this undated photo, is Major Ketan Sharma who died during an encounter in which one militant was also killed, at Achabal in Anantnag

    A pall of gloom swept through the Shradhapuri Colony, as soon as the news of his martyrdom reached his family. His father Ravindra Sharma and mother Usha Sharma were inconsolable even as family and friends gathered at their residence to pay respects to the martyr. His mother was initially not informed about his death and was only told that he has been seriously injured. She had said,"Mujhe batado mera sher beta kahan gaya?".

    Born on October 4, 1987, Major Sharma joined the Indian Army's Sikh Light Infantry as a Lieutenant in 2012 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy Dehradun.

    J&K: Two JeM terrorists involved in Pulwama attack killed in Anantnag encounter

    His first posting reportedly was in Pune and he was transferred to Anantnag nearly two years back. He joined 19 Rashtriya Rifles (Sikh Light Infantry) as part of the counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Major Sharma got married six years ago to Ira Mandar. Survived by a 4-year-old daughter and wife Ira Sharma, Ketan was the only son of his family. His wife was reportedly at her maternal home when the news of Major Sharma's death was given to the family.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Major Sharma's death and announced an exgratia of Rs 25 lakh along with a job for a member of his family. The CM office also announced that a road in Meerut will be named after him.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 13:46 [IST]
