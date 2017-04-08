Maritime Patrol aircraft TU-142M makes final landing

One of the TU-142M Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft of the Indian Navy, which was recently de-inducted after 29 years of service, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, to be converted into a museum by Andhra Pradesh government.

State Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the anti-submarine warfare aircraft, which landed at INS Dega here for the last time this morning. Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral HCS Bisht and others were present on the occasion.

The aircraft was given an impressive welcome by a flypast of three Chetak helicopters, two Kamolv helicopters, two Dorniers and one P-8I aircraft.

TU-142M Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral HCS Bishtpresents a memento to Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju at INS Dega this morning. Will be made a museum Momento presented to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chadrabau Naidu.Talking to reporters on the occasion, Naidu said on the request made by the Andhra Pradesh government, the Defence Ministry allotted the aircraft to the state for converting it into a museum. The aircraft would be dismantled and transported by road on trailers and re-assembled on the beach road. Image coutesy - Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD TU142M in Arakkonam Family members of Navy personnel pose for a photograph in front of India's long range maritime patrol aircraft, TU-142M during its de-induction at the INS Rajali naval air station in Arakkonam. Image - PTI Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba interacting with officials of the INS Rajali after the de-induction of India's long range maritime patrol aircraft, TU-142M, at the INS Rajali Naval Air Station. Image - PTI Petrol - Diesel Prices reach new high commuter face difficulties | Oneindia News

A total of eight Tupolev-142Ms were inducted into the Navy. The Soviet-era aircraft, known as one of the most formidable airborne reconnaissance platforms around the world, were part of all major naval exercises and operations of Indian Navy since its induction in 1988.

OneIndia News