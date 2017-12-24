Maoist leader carrying reward of Rs 25 lakh surrenders in Telangana

A prominent Maoist leader, who carried a reward of Rs 25 lakhs on his head, surrendered before the Telangana police on Sunday.

Narasimha Reddy, a Central Committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered with his wife H Rajitha, a member of a district committee of the Maoists, said reports.

Reddy, also known as Jampanna, hailed from Mahabubabad district of Telangana and had joined the Maoist organisation Peoples War Group in 1984, a PTI report said.

The couple were based in Odisha. Jampanna played a key role in spreading the Maoist influence in Kandhamal area of Odisha, and was involved in several incidents of attack on security personnel and police stations, the report quoted a police official as saying.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs