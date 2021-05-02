Many who dumped TMC, joined BJP trail in West Bengal

West Bengal: People gave befitting reply to repeated attacks on Mamata Banerjee: Partha on poll trends

Kolkata, May 02: Several of those who ditched the TMC to join BJP are trailing in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Rajib Banerjee, a former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet who joined the BJP in January, was trailing behind TMC's Kalyan Ghosh in Howrah's Domjur. Mamata Banerjee was elected twice from this constituency in 2011 and 2016.

In Bhabanipur (Kolkata), which was the CM's constituency, Rudranil Ghosh was trailing against the TMC's Sovandeb Chatterjee by 10,000 votes.

"This is the reflection of the people's protest against the BJP's attempt to take over Bengal by force using outsiders, corrupt leaders, and central agencies. The trend is clear," minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Baishali Dalmiya (Bally), Dipak Kumar Halder (Diamond Harbour), Prabir Ghosal (Uttarpara), Biswajit Kundu (Kalna), and Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Singur) who had joined the BJP are trailing.

Subhranshu Roy, the son of BJP vice president Mukul Roy, was also among those trailing.