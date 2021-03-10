YouTube
    Many terrorist training camps active in PoK: Govt in Rajya Sabha

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Many terrorist training camps are active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and such facilities are used for training and subsequently, infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

    In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said the government has consistently emphasised to Pakistan to put an end to cross-border infiltration of terrorists and dismantle the infrastructure supporting terrorism on a permanent basis.

    "According to reports, there are several terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which are used for training and subsequently for infiltrating trained militants and terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir for terrorist activities. Some of these training camps are still active and imparting training to militants," he said.

    The minister said the government has repeatedly raised the issue of Pakistan''s continued support to cross-border terrorism and terrorist infiltration in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 15:55 [IST]
