Manohar Lal Khattar to launch BJP’s poll campaign 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Kalka today

By Simran Kashyap

Chandigarh, August 18: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch the BJP's campaign 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' for the upcoming state Assembly elections with the Jan Ashirvad Yatra at Kalka in Panchkula district tomorrow.

Ahead of the the yatra, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the famous Kali Mata temple at Kalka.

Haryana election in-charge and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also be present. All Haryana ministers, including Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu and OP Dhankar, will be in attendance too.

The yatra will cover Kalka, Panchkula, Naraingarh, Sadhaura, Jagadhri and Yamunanagar. It will travel across Haryana. "It will culminate with a rally at Rohtak on September 8 for which invitations have been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," said Subhash Barala, BJP state president, while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The Chief Minister will travel in a modified bus with a lift for him to reach the rooftop for addressing people. There will be a provision for him to sit in the front and space for senior leaders travelling along with him on a particular day.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia is coordinating the yatra. Along with him, state ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini will also be part of the team.

The yatra will have five phases - from August 18 to 20, August 22 to 23, August 25 to 29, August 31 to September 2 and September 4 to 6.

The yatra will be streamed live on social media. It will cover around 150 km a day; the total journey to be 2,100 km.

Earlier in the day, Union defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', some 20 kms from Chandigarh.

The Yatra, being held in the run upto Haryana's upcoming Assembly elections, will pass through the state's 90 Assembly seats and conclude with a rally in Rohtak on 8 September.