Mannerless CM of Delhi: BJP criticises Kejriwal for his stretches during PM Modi's meet

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The BJP criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday over his "mannerless" posture during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.

    Tweeting a video of Modi's interaction with chief ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism." In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.

    Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wondered whether Kejriwal was "bored or mannerless or both".

    Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Delhi BJP's media head Naveen Kumar Jindal dubbed him as a "crook" and said, "This man does not have manners to sit and talk in front of the prime minister. What a shameless man he is."

    The virtual meeting of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 18:16 [IST]
    X