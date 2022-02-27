For Quick Alerts
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts on 86th episode of monthly radio programme today
India
New Delhi, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio tomorrow. It will be the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme.
Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.
Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 7:26 [IST]