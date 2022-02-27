YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts on 86th episode of monthly radio programme today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio tomorrow. It will be the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts on 86th episode of monthly radio programme today

    Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

    AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

    More MANN KI BAAT News  

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 7:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X