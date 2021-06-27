Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation at 11am in 78th Edition of monthly radio programme

Mann ki Baat: Modernisation need of hour in agriculture sector, says PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday. In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat"

The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

This comes after Prime Minister shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode that contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

PM said he wants remove 'dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori': Omar Abdullah after meet on J&K

BJP national president JP Nadda also tweeted about Mann Ki Baat and said the radio programme was heard in every household and urged all party workers to tune in to it.

"I constantly receive many letters regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's popular Mann Ki Baat. Mann Ki Baat is heard in every household as if a casual discussion is happening with the elders of the house. In this series, a very thoughtful letter was received from Anand Swarup ji of Banda," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Story first published: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 9:04 [IST]