    'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address 92nd episode at 11 am today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 am today. It will be the 92nd episode of the monthly radio programme.

    The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

    PM Modi's radio show Mann Ki Baat is known to be hugely popular among listeners. Modi earlier invited people to share their ideas and inputs for the episode on August 28.

    The ideas were asked to be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

    Sharing MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Looking forward to ideas and inputs for the upcoming #MannKiBaat programme on 28th August. Write on MyGov or the NaMo App. Alternatively, record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800."

    In a statement on Twitter, MyGov said: "Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast."

    It further stated that one could also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the prime minister.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 10:21 [IST]
