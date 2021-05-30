Nation fighting COVID-19 with all its strength: PM Narendra Modi at Mann ki Baat

Mann ki Baat: Second wave of COVID has shaken country; we will soon come out of crisis, says PM Modi

New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday as the country is battling the second wave of Covid-19.

Newest First Oldest First In the form of Corona pandemic, we are being continuously put to test. This is a crisis that has plagued whole world,so many people lost their loved ones. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation. India moving forward with resolve of 'service & cooperation' Today, the seriousness and awareness of countrymen towards cleanliness is increasing. We are also launching record satellites and constructing record roads too. In these 7 years, many old contestations of country have also been resolved with complete peace and harmony Have you thought all such work which could not be achieved even in decades, how were they done in these 7 years? All this was possible because in these 7 years, more than as Govt or as people, we worked together as one country. We worked as Team India Today on 30th May we are having ' Mann Ki Baat' and incidentally it also marks completion of 7 yrs of govt. Over these years, country has followed mantra of Sabka Saath Sab ka Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas'. All of us have worked every moment with dedication in service of country I keep receiving many invitations from our countrymen for the occasion of ‘GrihPravesh’- the house warming ceremony, after receiving their home under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. In these 7 years, I have been associated with a million moments of your happiness A similar confidence has come to the country through the 'Ayushman Yojana'. When the poor come home healthy with free treatment, they feel that they have got a new life Just a few days ago, a family from a village sent me a photo of the water tap installed in their house under the '#JalJeevanMission'. They had captioned the photo ‘मेरे गाँव की जीवन धारा’ - the lifeline of my village, there are many such families! From East to West, North to South our country is full of such unique flavors and products We were discussing our Corona Warriors we have been witness of their dedication and hard work in the last one and a half years. But there also has been a very big role in this fight displayed by many such warriors across the country When I was reading your suggestions and queries, I decided that friends engaged in such services( COVID19 sample collection) should also be discussed. So now let's talk to our friend Prakash Kandpal ji who works as a Lab Technician in Delhi Today the farmers of our country are doing wonders in many areas by taking advantage of the new arrangements While at present we were discussing our #CoronaWarriors we have been witness of their dedication and hard work in the last one and a half years. Can fully vaccinated people against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?

According to a Business Standard report, Mann Ki Baat got more than 7,000 submissions, with many citizens expressing anguish over weak healthcare infrastructure and slow vaccination.

PM modi had spoken about vaccine hesitancy in the last episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 25. He is expected to talk on Covid vaccine in his address to nation today at 11am. PM Modi's address comes at a time when the country is battling second wave of Covid.