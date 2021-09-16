Mann ki Baat: PM invites citizens to share their ideas

Mann Ki Baat: 'Our country accomplished an unprecedented feat by vaccinating over 7 mn people', says PM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called citizens to share their ideas for 81st episode of Mann ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 26th September 2021.

Ideas for Mann ki Baat can be shared on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/OR3BUI1rK3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2021

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 13:06 [IST]