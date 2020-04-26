  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mann Ki Baat: Modi hails contribution of state govts in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 26: The war against COVID-19 pandemic has become a people's movement in the country and the people are rising to the occasion to help each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his second Mann Ki Baat show amid the lockdown.

    The Prime Minister also hailed the contribution of the state governments, saying, "hey have played a very active role".

    Mann Ki Baat: Modi hails contribution of state govts in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

    "I would also like to commend our state governments for playing a very proactive role in dealing with this pandemic. The responsibilities being borne by local administrations and state governments are critical in the fight against Corona. Their hard work is worthy of commendation," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat today.

    Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat

    The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 26,496 on Sunday, with the tally including 19,868 active cases, 824 deaths, 5,803 cured or discharged patients and one migrated patient, according to the Health Ministry figures.

    On April 14, the Prime Minister had announced an extension of the lockdown. On the occasion, he had also applauded the people's "restraint, penance and sacrifice".

    Meanwhile, the Delhi government agreed to implement the Home Ministry's order on opening of shops amid lockdown, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials. Late on Friday, the Centre had issued guidelines on the opening of certain shops, while asserting the need to follow social distancing.

    More MANN KI BAAT News

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi coronavirus state government

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X