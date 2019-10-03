Manmohan Singh to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor inauguration

New Delhi, Oct 03: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has accepted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's invitation to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have also accepted the Punjab government's invitation to be a part of the celebrations in India.

The Punjab CM called on the former PM and invited him to join the delegation to the renowned Sikh shrine on the other side of the border.

"Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh accepts Captain Amarinder Singh's invite to join 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Gurdwara on Nov 9, will also attend Sultanpur Lodhi main event," media adviser to the Punjab chief minister Raveen Thukral said in a tweet.

During his meeting with the prime minister, Singh also urged for his personal intervention to facilitate the political clearance for allowing the special all-party "jatha" to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the birth place of the first Sikh guru, on the historic occasion.

Pakistan had earlier invited Dr Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor in November. However, the invittion was turned down by the veteran Congress leader.

Pakistan to invite Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur corridor inauguration

"We would like to extend an invitation to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh for the inauguration function of Kartarpur Corridor. He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday.

Kartarpur Corridor is slated to be inaugurated on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.