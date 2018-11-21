Manmohan Singh says Modi Govt not ready for probe into Rafale deal

Indore, Nov 21: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who is in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said Modi government is not ready for joint parliamentary committee to probe Rafale deal.

In press meet held in Indore, Manmohan Singh, said, " The people of the country are suspicious of the Rafale deal, the opposition and various groups are demanding a joint parliamentary committee but Modi government isn't ready for it. Isse pata lagta hai daal mai kuchh kaala hai."

Also Read | Chidambaram calls Sushma Swaraj 'smart' for announcing retirement

He said Narendra Modi's 2014 job promises are now pipe dreams. He said that our nation is going through extremely challenging times for last 4 and a half years. Youth are suffering from acute joblessness.

Speaking on the failure of note ban, Singh said, "Demonetisation was a monumental failure. Modi Govt will never accept it; no black money was recovered. Demonetisation didn't achieve any of the objectives that were stated by the Government."

Also Read | Congress once again embroiled in the same old problem of infighting in poll-bound states

Singh attacked the Centre for belittling credibility of government institutions. "We have witnessed how the credibility of our institutions like Parliament, CBI have been systematically denigrated. A careful, well-thoughtout and calibrated effort is being made by the powers to weaken these institutions, " he said.