  • search

Manmohan Singh says Modi Govt not ready for probe into Rafale deal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indore, Nov 21: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who is in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said Modi government is not ready for joint parliamentary committee to probe Rafale deal.

    In press meet held in Indore, Manmohan Singh, said, " The people of the country are suspicious of the Rafale deal, the opposition and various groups are demanding a joint parliamentary committee but Modi government isn't ready for it. Isse pata lagta hai daal mai kuchh kaala hai."

    Manmohan Singh says Modi Govt not ready for probe into Rafale deal
    Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. PTI file photo

    Also Read | Chidambaram calls Sushma Swaraj 'smart' for announcing retirement

    He said Narendra Modi's 2014 job promises are now pipe dreams. He said that our nation is going through extremely challenging times for last 4 and a half years. Youth are suffering from acute joblessness.

    Speaking on the failure of note ban, Singh said, "Demonetisation was a monumental failure. Modi Govt will never accept it; no black money was recovered. Demonetisation didn't achieve any of the objectives that were stated by the Government."

    Also Read | Congress once again embroiled in the same old problem of infighting in poll-bound states

    Singh attacked the Centre for belittling credibility of government institutions. "We have witnessed how the credibility of our institutions like Parliament, CBI have been systematically denigrated. A careful, well-thoughtout and calibrated effort is being made by the powers to weaken these institutions, " he said.

    Read more about:

    congress rafale deal Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue