    Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue, gradually improving: AIIMS

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been diagnosed with dengue but his health condition is improving, AIIMS officials said Saturday. The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

    Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue, gradually improving: AIIMS

    ''He has been diagnosed with dengue but his platelet count is now increasing and his condition is improving,'' an AIIMS official said Saturday.

    Singh has been admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro center of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr. Nitish Naik.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Singh on Thursday and inquired about his health.

    A row erupted after Mandaviya's visit as he allegedly took a photographer with him while visiting the former prime minister.

    Manmohan Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at Mandaviya for getting a photographer against the wishes of the family.

    Daman Singh told ThePrint that her mother was very upset because a photographer had entered the room along with the minister. But when she insisted that the photographer leave the room, ''she was completely ignored''.

    ''She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo,'' Daman Singh said.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 16:11 [IST]
    X