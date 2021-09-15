Manish Singh indisputably becomes one of the top digitalpreneurs of India with his company ZZED Media

Making his name as the youngest millionaire in India, Manish Singh explains digital marketing magic tricks.

The whole beauty of running businesses and brands today lies in digital marketing. It has become a world in itself, which oozes everything creative and unique and which produces techniques and methods that can take people and companies to the level of success they truly desire. To enter such an industry, which now overflows with many talented beings and companies and to make a special name for oneself amidst such saturation needs guts and vigour, which Manish Singh showed with his work as the youngest digital entrepreneur and youngest millionaire in India.

Running an extremely thriving company called ZZED Media, Manish Singh proves his excellence in the online world and also in the universe of entrepreneurship with his companies ZZED Group Of Companies, which includes ZZED Media, ZZED Corporations, ZZED News ZZED Digital, ZZED Digital University. As one of the most sought-after digitalpreneurs of India today, Manish Singh explains a few digital marketing magic tricks that can serve as an effective solution for businesses and brands of any size.

• Grow your blogs: The youngest millionaire in India is of the opinion that people can grow their business by investing their time and efforts in growing their company's blog. Providing useful information on blogs can make them easier to find in search engines, driving more traffic to their site. Addressing customers' pain points and concerns with ideas, tips, and strategies can hook readers' and potential customer's interest.

• Focus on SEO: It won't be wrong to say that Manish Singh is one of the youngest leaders of SEO in India for the kind of organic growth he has provided to his clients. He says that companies should focus on gaining traffic organically by optimizing their websites for search engines, including targeted keywords in their blogs and content. This helps them establish themselves as authorities in their respective industries.

• Smart use of social media: Some brands keep flooding their feeds with constant posts. However, Manish Singh says that it is essential to realize that a proper social media strategy is required to growing a brand or a business where they can post at good time intervals, making sure their content is worth a read or watch. Content can be less frequently posted provided it is highly relevant, effective, honest, and true to what it offers.

Digitalpreneurs like Manish Singh are those that have changed the game of media and marketing across India and around the world. This youngster from Bihar has now been driving the world of digital marketing ahead, thriving off of his creative thinking abilities, astute business sense, smart strategies and methodologies and passion.

