Manish Maheshwari is quitting Twitter, will launch edtech start-up

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 14: Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari has announced that he is quitting Twitter. He was moved to San Francisco as Twitter's Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations after he faced a tough time as the standoff between the government and Twitter escalated over hate speech, false news and bias earlier this year.

In a series of tweets, Maheshwari posted "After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education."

After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education. — Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) December 14, 2021

"Education is very close to my heart. I have been a teacher since high school while growing up in a middle-class household in India's hinterland. Even at Wharton, I paid for my education by being a teaching assistant. This is an opportunity to go back to my roots," he said.

"Coming from a very ordinary middle-class background, education has been a cornerstone of my life. Whatever I have achieved is through education. And I see that with technology there is so much more impact you can create by developing the relevant skill set at scale. More so with the Metaverse coming in, you can also create virtually immersive experience. The idea is to leverage the technology to really solve for employability and drive better educational outcomes," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 23:56 [IST]