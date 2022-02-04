YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manipur Speaker, 4 others file nomination for assembly polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Imphal, Feb 04: Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has filed his nomination from the 13-Singjamei Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Four other candidates, including former minister Karam Shyam, also submitted their papers in Imphal West district on the third day of filing of nominations for the first phase of polls, on Thursday, officials said.

    Shyam filed his nomination from the 20-Langthabal Assembly Constituency, while National People's Party (NPP) candidate Konthoujam Sharat Singh submitted his papers from the 18-Konthoujam seat, they said.

    Altogether, six candidates have filed their nomination papers till Thursday - NPP (3), BJP (2) and one from the Janata Dal (United).

    Polls to the 60-member assembly will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

    The last date for filing of nominations is February 8, while that for withdrawal of candidature is February 11.

    More MANIPUR ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    manipur election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X