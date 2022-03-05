Manipur polls: Congress to challenge EC in Supreme Court

Name game in Ambedkar Nagar in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Imphal, Mar 05: The Congress likely to approach the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision on the Manipur government releasing funds for banned militant groups under a ceasefire agreement.

In a tweet, Ramesh said large payments to militant groups "murdered" elections in 11 seats.

"Shockingly ECI held large payments to banned militant groups made on 1.1.22 & 1.3.22 by Manipur Govt do not violate Model Code of Conduct. They do & I'm petitioning Supreme Court. Payments were suddenly released during poll period after long gap. It murdered elections in 11 seats!" Ramesh tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, Ramesh and former Law Minister Salman Khurshid submitted a memorandum to the ECI, in which they alleged militant outfits were trying to influence the polls by intimidating voters.

Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am in 22 constituencies across six districts.

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 13:18 [IST]