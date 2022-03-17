Manipur next Chief Minister: Will Thongam Biswajit Singh replace Biren Singh in 2022?

Manipur next Chief Minister: Will Thongam Biswajit Singh replace Biren Singh as CM in 2022?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 17: Senior Manipur BJP leader Thongam Biswajit Singh is one of the key leaders in the state unit who is credited for changing the fortunes of the saffron party. For the first time in history, it won the majority on its own and his name has been doing the rounds as a candidate for chief minister's post in the northeastern state.

The BJP emerged victorious in Manipur by winning 32 seats while the Congress was reduced to five seats in the 60-member assembly. The National People's Party has won seven seats, Janata Dal (United) six, Naga People's Front five, Kuki People's Alliance two seats and Independents three seats.

The BJP went to polls with Chief Minister Biren Singh as a key face. However, the high command has not taken a call on the next chief minister. On Wednesday, Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Parliament and had called it a "courtesy visit".

Biswajit Singh had on Thursday refused to comment on speculations doing the rounds about him in the race for the next Chief Minister of the state. "I don't want to comment on that. We don't have any group among ourselves, that is for sure. The BJP is a democratic party and leadership will decide this (the CM issue)," he said.

Thongam Biswajit Singh had left Trinamool Congress about six years and joined the BJP. After he came to the saffron party, it became a key leaders as the party saw impressive growth.

In 2017 itself, Biswajit Singh was the front runner for the post of Chief Minister but he backed N Biren Singh's candidate. Nonetheless, he held key portfolios in the government. A four-time MLA, Biswajit Singh was seen to have played a key role in sealing BJP's alliances with the Naga People's Front and National People's Party in 2017 for forming the first BJP-led government in the border state.

In 2022, Biswajit Singh won from Thongju assembly seat. As per his supporters, he did not campaign in his constituency as he devoted time to other seats while his wife campaigned for him. Biswajit Singh is also credited with exposing "several scams" during the Congress rule.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed as observer and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju as co-observer for the election of BJP's legislature party leader in the state.

The meeting is expected to take place early next week in Imphal. (ANI)