YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Manipur Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: 92 candidates in fray for 22 seats

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 5: The second and final phase of Manipur assembly elections will be held on Saturday. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

    Manipur Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: 92 candidates in fray for 22 seats

    It will decide the fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections.

    The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

    Manipur elections: Catch Live Updates Here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:41 PM, 4 Mar
    Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station.
    10:34 PM, 4 Mar
    Repoll in these areas where EVMs were damaged by miscreants will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said. Agarwal said that polling stations were sanitised while circles were drawn in polling stations for voters to stand in queues to avoid crowding to ensure COVID safe election.
    10:32 PM, 4 Mar
    The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East.
    10:18 PM, 4 Mar
    Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed.
    10:17 PM, 4 Mar
    Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents, Agarwal said. He said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel.
    10:15 PM, 4 Mar
    The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each). Altogether 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties are also contesting.
    10:14 PM, 4 Mar
    A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, the CEO said.
    10:11 PM, 4 Mar
    Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from the Congress.
    10:07 PM, 4 Mar
    Manipur will vote to seal the electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections on Saturday. All arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 manipur election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X