Name game in Ambedkar Nagar in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

UP polls: Mukhtar Ansari's son threatens to 'settle account' with govt officials after UP polls, FIR lodged

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 5: The second and final phase of Manipur assembly elections will be held on Saturday. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

It will decide the fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections.

The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

Manipur elections: Catch Live Updates Here:

Newest First Oldest First Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station. Repoll in these areas where EVMs were damaged by miscreants will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said. Agarwal said that polling stations were sanitised while circles were drawn in polling stations for voters to stand in queues to avoid crowding to ensure COVID safe election. The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East. Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed. Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents, Agarwal said. He said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel. The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each). Altogether 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties are also contesting. A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, the CEO said. Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from the Congress. Manipur will vote to seal the electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections on Saturday. All arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday. Manipur will vote to seal the electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections on Saturday. All arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday. Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from the Congress. A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, the CEO said. The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each). Altogether 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties are also contesting. Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents, Agarwal said. He said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel. Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed. The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East. Repoll in these areas where EVMs were damaged by miscreants will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said. Agarwal said that polling stations were sanitised while circles were drawn in polling stations for voters to stand in queues to avoid crowding to ensure COVID safe election. Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station.