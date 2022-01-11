Manipur Election 2022: BJP and Congress in close contest, says ABP-CVoter Opinion poll

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress seem to be in a close contest for the upcoming elections and Manipur can witness a hung assembly this time, ABP News-CVoter latest Opinion Poll has predicted. The prediction are in line with the ABP-Cvoter survey last month.

The ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll reveals the projected range of seats for BJP is 23-27, while Congress can get 22-26 seats, giving the ruling party a tough fight.

While no party appears to have a clear majority, the BJP has been close to the magic number in the previous surveys. From the trend observed in the latest survey, it seems the BJP's edge over the INC has withered. Naga ethnic party NPF is expected to mop up 2-6 seats and 'others' could tag along with the party that will form power.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is projected to get 35.5 per cent votes, a decrease of 0.8 per cent as compared to 2017, while the Congress will also witness a decline in its vote share from 35.1 per cent in 2017 to 32.6 per cent in 2022 assembly elections.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:19 [IST]