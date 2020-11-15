YouTube
    Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19

    By
    |

    Imphal, Nov 15: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    The chief minister requested all who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

    Biren Singh
    Biren Singh

    Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms...I am fine at the moment."

    "I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested," the 59-year-old BJP leader tweeted.

    The chief minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official said.

    biren singh manipur

    Story first published: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
    X