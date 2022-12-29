Five things to know about Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur-based insurgent group ZUF signs peace accord with government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: With an intention of ending militancy in Manipur, Chief Minister, Biren Singh's government entered into a tri-patriate agreement with the banned group Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) on December 27.

Biren Singh while terming the agreement as a milestone towards peace and harmony said that the Cessation of Operation was signed with the ZUF. This would be a significant boost to the peace process in the state.

The agreement was signed senior officials of the Centre, State governments and ZUF which was represented by Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary (North East), Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Manipur and Chairman of ZUF along with its General Secretary.

Manipur Cabinet decides to legalize brewing of liquor

The ZUF has been active for more than a decade in the Tamenglong District and is a proscribed organisation.

After signing the agreement, the militant group agree to shun violence and join the peaceful democratic process. Both the Centre and the State have assured to provide rehabilitation and re-settlement of the ZUF cadres, a release by the Home Ministry read.

A joint monitoring group to oversee the enforcement of the agreed rules would also be set up by the Union Government, State and ZUF.

Thankful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for fulfilling the vision of of 'Insurgency free and prosperous North East. Also, thankful to Hon'ble HM

@AmitShah Ji for ensuring that the armed insurgents of the region return to the mainstream, read a tweet by Biren Singh.

Thankful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for fulfilling the vision of of 'Insurgency free and prosperous North East. Also, thankful to Hon’ble HM @AmitShah Ji for ensuring that the armed insurgents of the region return to the mainstream. pic.twitter.com/0qvQ84aTM7 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 27, 2022

It may be recalled that Biren Singh had said during a homecoming ceremony of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) militants that the government is committed to ending the issue relating to militancy within 3 to 4 years through political dialogues, homecoming, discussions or by any other means.

Around 8,000 insurgents have joined the mainstream since 2014 by laying down their arms according to data by the Union Home Mnistry.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 12:19 [IST]