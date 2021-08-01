For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Will work dedicatedly, says ex-state chief Govindas Konthoujam joining BJP
India
New Delhi, Aug 01: Former Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on Sunday.
He joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and the party''s in-charge for the state Sambit Patra.
After joining the BJP, Konthoujam said that he would focus on the assembly elections in Manipur which are slated to be held in the northeast state in February or March next year. He also met party chief JP Nadda later in the day.
A six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, Konthoujam had quit the Congress a few days back.
The seasoned leader's decision to join the saffron party will be a boost to it ahead of the assembly elections in the state early next year.
Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 13:59 [IST]