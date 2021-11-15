YouTube
    Manipur ambush: Bodies of martyred colonel Viplav Tripathi, wife, son to reach Chhattisgarh on Mon

    Raipur, Nov 14: The mortal remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, who were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Manipur on Saturday, will reach Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Monday. Due to a technical snag, the military flight carrying the bodies made an emergency landing at Jorhat airport of Assam on Sunday.

    Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja (36) and son Abir (5), hailing from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, along with four personnel of the paramilitary force, were killed in a militant attack in the north-eastern state

    The mortal remains of the martyred colonel, his wife and son will be brought to Raipur's Swami Vivekanand Airport from Imphal by late Sunday night, against the earlier arrival time of 7:30 pm, an official from the Chhattisgarh government said earlier.

    The government had planned to keep the mortal remains in Devendra Nagar morgue from where they will be taken to Raigarh, around 250 km away from capital Raipur, on Monday in a helicopter, the official had claimed.

    Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other public representatives and officials will pay tribute to the martyred colonel at Raipur airport, the state public relations department official had informed.

    Seven people were killed in the ambush in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday and six bodies had been brought to the north-eastern state's capital Imphal, from where they were being taken to Guwahati by flight. However, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Jorhat en route. PTI

    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
